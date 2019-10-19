70-year-old woman killed in rollover crash on Hwy 41 in Madera County

A 70-year-old woman has been killed in a crash on Highway 41 in Madera County.

The California Highway Patrol says the woman was driving north of Coyote Hallow near Coarsegold when her vehicle hit a dirt embankment, rolled over, and she was ejected.

Traffic was tied up in the area after the accident, but roads are now clear.

The CHP says alcohol or drugs do not seem to be a factor in the crash and that they are investigating the incident.

The woman, who has not been identified, was not wearing a seat belt.
