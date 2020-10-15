Clovis Unified gets approval to reopen schools, other Fresno County schools could reopen faster

FRESNO, Calif. -- Clovis Unified has received a waiver from the state to open schools.

A spokesperson tells Action News that the district plans to open elementary schools in the beginning of November, but the plan must first be approved by the Clovis Unified School Board.

Fresno Unified also tell Action News that it should hear back on its waiver application Wednesday night.

Also, since Fresno County has been in the red tier for more than two weeks, the Health Department tells Action News that schools will no longer need to apply for a waiver.

Instead, starting Thursday, schools can simply fill out an attestation form, file it with the Fresno County Health Department and reopen.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Co. remains in 'red tier,' Kings Co. also moves to 'red tier,' Madera Co. remains in 'purple tier'
Man jumped, shot at central Fresno gas station
Fresno voters strongly favor coronavirus protections and police reforms, survey shows
Fresno police address social media claims about shootings as fears rise among families
Fresno Unified announces tutors to help students struggling with online learning
Fresno police search for multiple shooters after two men shot in central Fresno
CA GOP defends illegal ballot boxes, plans to expand program
Show More
Visalia Unified submits plans to bring back thousands of students under waiver system
How to fill out your 2020 census before October 15 deadline
Tulare County case rate still too high to reopen further
Madera County businesses given PPE as county remains in 'purple tier'
Owl flies into helicopter while making water drops over Creek Fire
More TOP STORIES News