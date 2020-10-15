Clovis Unified gets approval to reopen schools, other Fresno County schools could reopen faster

FRESNO, Calif. -- Clovis Unified has received a waiver from the state to open schools.A spokesperson tells Action News that the district plans to open elementary schools in the beginning of November, but the plan must first be approved by the Clovis Unified School Board.Fresno Unified also tell Action News that it should hear back on its waiver application Wednesday night.Also, since Fresno County has been in the red tier for more than two weeks, the Health Department tells Action News that schools will no longer need to apply for a waiver.Instead, starting Thursday, schools can simply fill out an attestation form, file it with the Fresno County Health Department and reopen.