Merced County officials warn voters of possible unofficial ballot drop boxes

The Merced County Elections Office is warning voters of groups promoting unofficial, illegal ballot drop boxes.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Elections Office warned voters of groups promoting unofficial, illegal ballot drop boxes on Thursday morning.

Officials say they had received reports of people claiming the unofficial boxes are "secure" and "official." The elections office said the only legitimate drop boxes would have a Merced County Elections Office logo on the outside.

Elections officials say they have not found any of the unofficial drop boxes around the county but are urging voters to only use boxes at one of the following locations:

  • City of Atwater: 750 Bellevue Road, Atwater, CA 95301
  • City of Dos Palos: 2174 Blossom Street, Dos Palos, CA 93620
  • City of Gustine: 352 Fifth Street, Gustine, CA 95322
  • City of Livingston: 1416 C Street, Livingston, CA 95334
  • City of Los Banos: 520 J Street, Los Banos, CA 93635
  • City of Merced: 678 West 18th Street, Merced, CA 95340
  • County Administration Building: 2222 M Street, Merced, CA 95340
  • Los Banos Community Center: 645 7th Street, Los Banos, CA 93635


    • The warning comes after unofficial and illegal drop boxes were placed in several counties across the state, including Fresno County, by Republican parties in those counties.

    The collection bins were not authorized by any elections office and, in some cases, were simple cardboard boxes with no locking security mechanism.

    RELATED: California Republican Party placed illegal ballot drop boxes in LA, Orange and Fresno counties

    California's chief elections official on Monday ordered Republicans to remove the boxes. Meanwhile, the Fresno County District Attorney's Office said it would review complaints and investigate the boxes that appeared within Fresno County.

    For more information from the Merced County Elections Office, click here.

    Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous broadcast.
