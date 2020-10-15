Merced County officials warn voters of possible unofficial ballot drop boxes

Officials say they had received reports of people claiming the unofficial boxes are "secure" and "official." The elections office said the only legitimate drop boxes would have a Merced County Elections Office logo on the outside.
Elections officials say they have not found any of the unofficial drop boxes around the county but are urging voters to only use boxes at one of the following locations:
The warning comes after unofficial and illegal drop boxes were placed in several counties across the state, including Fresno County, by Republican parties in those counties.
The collection bins were not authorized by any elections office and, in some cases, were simple cardboard boxes with no locking security mechanism.
California's chief elections official on Monday ordered Republicans to remove the boxes. Meanwhile, the Fresno County District Attorney's Office said it would review complaints and investigate the boxes that appeared within Fresno County.
