Pedestrian killed by vehicle in Fresno County

A pedestrian has been killed in Fresno County after being hit by a vehicle.

California Highway Patrol officers say the crash happened on N Friant Road and E Belcher Street in Friant at about 7:25 pm.

Investigators are at the scene of the crash.

(This story is developing and will be updated)

NOTE: An earlier version of the story said the crash happened in Fresno and was being investigated by Fresno Police. That is an error. The crash happened in Fresno County and CHP is investigating.
