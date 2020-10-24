Motorcyclist killed in Merced hit-and-run

A motorcycle rider has been killed in a hit-and-run crash in Merced.Authorities are looking for the driver of a dark green sedan that hit him and sped away.First responders tried to save the 50-year-old victim but he died at the scene.CHP Merced says the incident happened around 7 pm in the area of Belcher Avenue and Beachwood Drive.The suspect vehicle made a left turn into the path of the motorcycle causing the collision.Investigators are asking for the public's help to find out more on what happened.If you or anyone you know has any information that might be helpful, please call Officer Martinez at (209) 356-6600.