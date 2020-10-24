Motorcyclist killed in Merced hit-and-run

A motorcycle rider has been killed in a hit-and-run crash in Merced.

Authorities are looking for the driver of a dark green sedan that hit him and sped away.


First responders tried to save the 50-year-old victim but he died at the scene.

CHP Merced says the incident happened around 7 pm in the area of Belcher Avenue and Beachwood Drive.

The suspect vehicle made a left turn into the path of the motorcycle causing the collision.


Investigators are asking for the public's help to find out more on what happened.

If you or anyone you know has any information that might be helpful, please call Officer Martinez at (209) 356-6600.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 family members gunned down while leaving Fresno birthday party
Creek Fire: CAL FIRE helping to replace kids' baseball cards
Merced boy could have lasting trauma after accidentally shooting, killing 5-year-old sister
PG&E warns of potential outages because of dangerous winds
UPDATE: Alleged sexually violent predator back in custody after he was mistakenly released from Fresno County jail
Club One Casino might relocate from downtown Fresno
Your Voice Your Vote: Phil Arballo takes on incumbent Devin Nunes in District 22
Show More
Selma Unified brings back small cohorts of students
USPS shares how mail-in ballots are delivered in unprecedented election
Get rid of all your unnecessary drugs on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Man shot and killed in Fresno County, 1 arrested
Some Mariposa Co. residents could lose power Sunday
More TOP STORIES News