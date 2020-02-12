73-year-old man dies after assault in Long Beach hospital, police say

LONG BEACH, Calif. -- A 73-year-old man staying at a Long Beach hospital has died after he was assaulted by another patient, police said.
Reginald Panthier, 37, is accused of beating Francisco Sanchez-Reyes on Jan. 31 at College Medical Center, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Police say Sanchez-Reyes was sharing a room with the suspect when Panthier attacked him. The victim's son, Ramon Sanchez, said the attack was so bad that when the nurse went in to check on him, she found him on the floor bleeding to death.
The victim was transported to another hospital. He spent over a week in critical condition before he died Feb. 9.
Panthier faces multiple charges, including murder and elder abuse. It remains unknown why the suspect attacked Sanchez-Reyes.
Ramon Sanchez told ABC7 his father was a "very charismatic, loving guy" who "got along with everybody." Sanchez said his father moved to the U.S. from Mexico in 1971 after he was born to give his children a better life and opportunities.
He said his father was always trying to be a better person. Sanchez-Reyes leaves behind 8 children, 24 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Sanchez-Reyes.
College Medical Center released this statement Tuesday night: "College Medical Center's deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of the deceased. This was a tragic and unforeseeable incident, and College Medical Center is fully cooperating with law enforcement in regards to the criminal investigation and prosecution of the assailant for this random act of violence. The safety and wellbeing of our patients, along the provision of superior care, remain our highest priority."
