73-year-old man identified as body discovered in Fresno County pond

Fresno County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a body was found in a pond Tuesday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies have identified the body found in a pond Tuesday morning as 73-year-old Sital Singh Dhillon of Fresno.

Officials say Dhillon went out for a walk. When he didn't return home, family members searched and discovered him in a pond near Butler and Temperance Avenues.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies are working to determine if the drowning was accidental or intentional.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countycrimefresno county sheriff departmentdeath investigation
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ex-boyfriend of Tulare Co. mother found dead arrested, charged with murder
Citing safety, liability concerns, Fresno PD wants new guns for officers
Arsonist sets fire to Fresno home days after man was murdered on front lawn
Family fighting for Gavin's Law seeing progress with another hurdle cleared
60 people treated after plane dumps fuel near schools
Fresno sees violent start to new year compared to 2019
Fowler councilman arrested, accused of burglary
Show More
The positives and negatives of including fermented foods in your diet
Mom says son experienced hallucinations, heard voices after taking Tamiflu
VIDEO: School bus driver stops inches from speeding train
Woman sues American Airlines claiming employee sent her creepy texts
Burglar hits downtown Dinuba business, prompting store owners to make upgrades
More TOP STORIES News