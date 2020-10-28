Fresno Police Reform Commission releases final recommendations

The Fresno Commission for Police Reform has submitted its final 73 recommendations to reform the city's police department.

These include relying on behavioral health and trained medical professionals instead of police officers to answer calls related to mental health, placing restrictions on officers' use of deadly force, ensuring gerater diversity when hiring officers, and ending contracts for policing with school districts.

It will now be up to the city council and mayor whether to implement the recommendations and how to do so.

The commission was formed in June by the city council during the protests that followed George Floyd's death. Its aim is to address complaints about systemic racial inequities.

The board is made of 37 members and headed by former city council member and police officer Oliver Baines.
