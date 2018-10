A 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Honduras, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The powerful quake struck about 125.4 miles north, northeast of the coast of Barra Patucca, Honduras. So far, there have been no immediate reports of damage or any tsunami warnings.The earthquake was initially recorded as a 7.8 magnitude, but then downgraded to 7.6 by USGS.No further information was immediately available.