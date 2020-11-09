Brothers arrested in connection to Tulare County double shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pair of brothers are in custody for a Tulare County shooting that killed one man and sent another to the hospital.

On Saturday night, deputies arrested 28-year-old Adrian Cavasos and 22-year-old Andrew Cavasos.

The shooting happened around 6:30 that evening on Avenue 80 in Teviston.

Deputies say a fight between the suspects and victims led to the shooting. They arrived to find two men with gunshot wounds.

One man later died at the hospital, while the second is expected to recover.

Both suspects face homicide charges and have been booked into the Tulare County Jail.

The names of the victims have not been released.
