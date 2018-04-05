78-year-old Man hit and killed by pickup truck in Visalia

An investigation is underway in Visalia after a man was hit and killed by a Ford pick-up.Authorities said 78-year-old Hugh Phillips was crossing the street to his car at about six Thursday morning on Acequia near Church. That's when 55-year-old Marvin Adams struck Phillips with his truck.Police said Phillips was not in a crosswalk.Ambulances rushed him to Kaweah Delta Hospital where he died. Adams pulled over after the collision and is cooperating with police.They said drugs or alcohol do not seem to be a factor in the crash.