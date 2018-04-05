78-year-old Man hit and killed by pickup truck in Visalia

An investigation is underway in Visalia after a man was hit and killed by a Ford pick-up. (KFSN)

An investigation is underway in Visalia after a man was hit and killed by a Ford pick-up.

Authorities said 78-year-old Hugh Phillips was crossing the street to his car at about six Thursday morning on Acequia near Church. That's when 55-year-old Marvin Adams struck Phillips with his truck.

Police said Phillips was not in a crosswalk.

Ambulances rushed him to Kaweah Delta Hospital where he died. Adams pulled over after the collision and is cooperating with police.

They said drugs or alcohol do not seem to be a factor in the crash.
