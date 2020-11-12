Clovis mayor self-quarantining after exposure to someone with COVID-19

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The mayor of Clovis is self-quarantining after being in contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.
Mayor Drew Bessinger said he tested negative for the virus on Thursday morning.
However, he will continue to self-isolate.
The mayor released the following statement on Thursday afternoon:
In my role as the Mayor of Clovis, I attended a meeting Monday morning at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport Administration Building regarding regional economic opportunities. All those in attendance were temperature scanned and answered a COVID questionnaire prior to entering the room. Masks were worn by everyone and we were socially distanced six feet or more apart. Later that evening, I presided over the meeting of the Clovis City Council. Along with my colleagues, I wore a mask into and out of the chambers. I removed my mask to speak, and put it back on several times during the meeting. The City of Clovis limits the number of persons in Council Chambers to 16. All persons in attendance, including Councilmembers, are socially distanced inside the Chambers.
I learned Tuesday afternoon that a person in attendance at the airport meeting had tested positive for COVID 19 Monday afternoon. I immediately notified the Clovis City Manager, and out of an abundance of caution I decided to self-quarantine at home. I contacted my Council colleagues and alerted them to the situation. I have canceled all appearances and appointments, including a Veteran's Day event where I provided a recorded message.
I took a COVID 19 test this morning and it came back negative. I feel fine and have no symptoms of COVID 19, or any illness. I will consult with my personal physician and Public Health Officials and follow their direction about safely returning to work as soon as possible.
