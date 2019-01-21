8-month-old baby hospitalized with broken ribs, parents arrested for child neglect

The parents of an 8-month-old boy who was hospitalized with multiple broken ribs and other injuries have been arrested for child neglect.

The baby was brought to Valley Children's Hospital earlier this month with difficulty breathing, and was then found to have the injuries.

Detectives arrested the parents, 25-year-old Hebiernes Muro and 27-year-old Patricia Pichardo, both of Richgrove.

The baby was released from the hospital and is currently in the custody of Child Welfare Services.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218 or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559)725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.
