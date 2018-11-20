FIRE

8 people displaced by house fire in Planada

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Red Cross is helping eight people displaced by a fire at a home in Planada.

The blaze broke out at a home near Cody and Haskell shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Monday.

Merced County Cal Fire crews say the fire initially started in a travel trailer in back of the home before spreading to a second travel trailer and the house.

Four people were inside the trailers and four others were in the home when the fire started.

But, everyone was able to escape safely and no one was hurt.

The trailers and home were all destroyed.
