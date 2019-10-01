8-year-old boy killed, 2 others injured, after being hit by car in front of elementary school

By
OXNARD, Calif. -- An 8-year-old boy died, and two others were injured after being hit by a car in front of an elementary school in Oxnard Monday morning.

Officers responded to Ramona Elementary School on Cooper Road around 7:40 a.m., according to the Oxnard Police Department, and found the boy in cardiac arrest.

A teacher and campus supervisor attempted to provide aid to the three victims, police said.

He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. A 9-year-old girl and her mother were also taken to Ventura County Medical Center in stable condition.

The 17-year-old driver of the van that hit them was traveling eastbound on Cooper Road. She had just dropped off her family members at Ramona Elementary, according to police. She stayed at the scene, and authorities do not believe alcohol or drugs played a factor in the incident.

All three pedestrians were hit while in a crosswalk. There was no stop sign at the intersection, and it is not patrolled by a crossing guard.

Authorities said they were neighbors who routinely traveled to school together when the boy's parents go to work. Both children attended Cesar Chavez Elementary School, which is down the street from where the incident occurred.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oxnardventura countycar crashpedestrian killedpedestrian injured
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bulldog gang members arrested for theft ring targeting Fresno retailers
Fallen firefighter honored with highway dedication in Los Banos
Prosecutors: Co-conspirator will unmask Fresno man as disguised shooter in 2018 murder
FCSO searching for man who's been missing for one month
CA to let college athletes make money, defying NCAA
Gas prices rise in the Valley, up 23 cents in Fresno
Visalia Police say butane honey oil lab to blame for house fire
Show More
Kingsburg asking for sponsors to 'adopt a planter' to spruce up downtown
Bernie Sanders to make campaign stop in Fresno
Family remembers cousins killed in Hanford crash
68-year-old man killed in Reedley house fire
CDC: Upcoming flu season expected to be more severe than previous years
More TOP STORIES News