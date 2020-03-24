8-year-old girl and mother in critical condition after stabbing in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Hanford Police Department says an eight-year-old girl and her mother are in critical condition after a stabbing Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities responded to a call just after 11 a.m. near East Florinda St.

They found the eight-year-old with multiple stab wounds to her chest and face, and the 35-year-old mother with multiple stab wounds to her face.

Police have arrested Alejandro Sanchez in connection to the stabbing. It's not yet known if he is related to the victims.

Two other children were found at the scene and not injured.

The girl and mother were taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia and later transferred to Community Regional Medical Center in Downtown Fresno for further treatment.
