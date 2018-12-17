TRAIN ACCIDENT

8-year-old girl killed after being struck by a train in Central Fresno

EMBED </>More Videos

LATEST: An 8-year-old girl was killed after being struck by a train in Central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
An 8-year-old girl was killed after being struck by a train in Central Fresno.

It happened at around 5:51 p.m. on Monday

Authorities believe a group of children were playing near a stopped train and the little girl was caught as the train started moving.

Police say the mother was at the scene when they arrived.



Fresno Police say they don't believe the conductor knew it hit the child as there was no train stopped at the scene. Officials are contacting the railroad company to determine which train struck the child.

Investigators say they will have Diana and Belmont Aveneues blocked off for at least another hour. They say drivers coming eastbound on Blackstone and westbound on Fresno may want to take an alternate route.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
train accidentchild killedchild deathFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAIN ACCIDENT
2 cars separate from Amtrak train bound for NYC
Man dies after being hit by train hand rail in Northwest Fresno
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Elderly woman hit and killed by train in Central Fresno
More train accident
Top Stories
Suspect in South Valley crime spree had prior criminal record
Reminder: Children age 1-18 can get a free meal each day from FUSD during winter break
More homes, apartments in the works for Merced to meet demand
Last witness heard in trial of man accused of killing raisin farmer
Drink beer to help Camp Fire victims. 'Resilience IPA' now on tap in Fresno
You can walk through this life-sized gingerbread house in Clovis
How to pack a carry-on suitcase
Three people arrested after leading deputies on a pursuit through Fresno County
Show More
Health Watch: Monarch Helps Detect Lung Cancer
Teen vaping doubles as other drug, alcohol use falls
Deer poacher ordered to repeatedly watch 'Bambi'
Police officer pens letter to teen he caught going 100 mph
Photographer who captured man proposing 8 years ago searching for couple
More News