BREAKING: Fresno Police are investigating deadly train ax at Diana & Belmont. Waiting on details but they have confirmed a child was hit by a train. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/HQcq0sGRvI — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) December 18, 2018

An 8-year-old girl was killed after being struck by a train in Central Fresno.It happened at around 5:51 p.m. on MondayAuthorities believe a group of children were playing near a stopped train and the little girl was caught as the train started moving.Police say the mother was at the scene when they arrived.Fresno Police say they don't believe the conductor knew it hit the child as there was no train stopped at the scene. Officials are contacting the railroad company to determine which train struck the child.Investigators say they will have Diana and Belmont Aveneues blocked off for at least another hour. They say drivers coming eastbound on Blackstone and westbound on Fresno may want to take an alternate route.