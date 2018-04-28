DONATIONS

8-year-old spends weekend lending a helping hand to Fresno homeless

Bernardino Renteria who likes to go by his nickname 'The Bean' spent the day collecting pillows for homeless. (KFSN)

Bernardino Renteria who likes to go by his nickname 'The Bean' spent the day collecting pillows for homeless people he sees in his neighborhood.

This is the second year he has been gathering donations. Last year, the young boy collected a little over a hundred pillows.

This year, he more than tripled that by collecting nearly 700 pillows for people in need.

"So homeless can have their heads to put on something because instead of putting it on cardboard I know how they feel and that's why I'm gonna help them," said Benardino.

In exchange for the new pillow donations, 'The Bean' personally served the first 300 donors a free hotdog from Sequoia Brewing Company.

The first 50 donors also got a free drink from Dutch Bros.
