8-year-old Texas boy beaten unconscious in school bathroom: parents

TOMBALL, Texas -- An 8-year-old Tomball student is recovering after his family says he was beaten in a bathroom and found unconscious at school.Christian Boynton was hospitalized after his family said he was attacked at Lakewood Elementary School.Boynton's parents said it all stems from bullying, and that the students that assaulted their son followed him from the school bus to the restroom.The boy's parents were called around 9 a.m. Tuesday about what happened. The student was taken to a Tomball hospital, but when doctors found minor bleeding on the brain, Boynton was transported to Texas Children's Hospital.He has since been released.Tomball ISD confirmed in a statement Wednesday that a student was involved in an "incident in the bathroom between several students."The boy's sister told Eyewitness News the family hopes the story will highlight the serious crisis of bullying on school campuses."This traumatic experience, to be heard by a whole bunch of people, that way they can see that bullying is a real thing," Kailee Boynton said. "And it's even, you know, prominent in these young ages - 8, 9, 10 years old - and it needs to be addressed. It needs to be addressed at school, it needs to be addressed at home."Tomball ISD told ABC13 it won't release any other details out of respect for the student's privacy.The district also says it is "thoroughly investigating the incident and will take appropriate disciplinary measures for all those involved."