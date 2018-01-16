U.S. & WORLD

80-year-old man arrested for armed bank robbery in Arizona

This Sunday, Jan. 15, 2018 photo released by the Tucson Police Department shows suspect Robert Francis Krebs, an 80-year-old man they say robbed a credit union at gunpoint. (Tucson Police Department via AP)

TUCSON, Ariz. --
Police in Arizona have arrested an 80-year-old man they say robbed a credit union at gunpoint.

Tucson police said Sunday that a tip led to the arrest of Robert Francis Krebs after authorities circulated surveillance photos of him entering the Pyramid Credit Union and at a teller's window. They say Krebs had a handgun, demanded money from the teller and was given cash before running out of the bank.

Police released the photos after Friday's robbery. A local hotel clerk called police Saturday to report a man that looked like the one in the photos had tried to cash a check.

Police began checking nearby hotels and located Krebs. He was booked into jail on two counts of armed robbery.

It's unclear if he has an attorney.
