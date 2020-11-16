Passenger killed in northeast Fresno crash, driver arrested on DUI charges

A crash involving an alleged drunk driver left one man dead and caused a major traffic backup in northeast Fresno.Investigators say a woman driving a Ford sedan lost control of her car on Highway 41, just south of Shaw Avenue around 12:30 pm.The car overturned and a male passenger in the car, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle and onto the highway.First responders rushed the man to the hospital where he died from his injuries.The woman driving the car suffered only minor injuries but CHP officers arrested her on DUI charges.Investigators have not identified the man killed in this collision.