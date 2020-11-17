Apparent drunk driver killed after driving wrong way, rolling vehicle in Fresno County

An apparent drunk driver was killed after he was thrown out of his vehicle during a crash in Fresno County.

CHP officials say the crash occurred a little before 2 pm on Tuesday in the area of Jameson Avenue west of Manning Avenue.


They say it looks like the victim was driving the wrong way down Jameson Avenue - northbound in the southbound lane.

He lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn.


He was ejected from the vehicle and dies of his injuries at the scene.

The CHP says alcohol appears to be a factor.
