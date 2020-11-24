Man injured in Reedley shooting

A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Reedley.

Police say they received reports of a shooting about 7:20 pm at Kady Avenue and Manning Avenue.

When they arrived, they saw a car speeding away from the area, but when they stopped it, they found the passenger had been shot.

A family member was trying to drive the victim to the hospital.

The victim is now being treated at Community Regional Medical Center in an unknown condition.

Police found multiple shell casings at the scene and are trying to determine if this is a gang-related shooting.

Police are looking for multiple suspects.
