12-year-old Fresno boy in hospital with gunshot wound after fight between two groups of children

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 12-year-old boy is in the hospital after a shooting in west central Fresno.It happened at N Marks and West McKinley Avenues at about 6:20 pm.Police say the shooting was the result of an encounter between two groups of children.They say during the fight, a gun was pulled out and fired, hitting the victim.Police are working to figure out if the gun was fired intentionally or if it was an accident.The 12-year-old victim is at the Community Regional Medical Center undergoing surgery.He is expected to survive his injuries.Police are speaking to members of the group the victim belonged to, who stayed behind at the scene.They have not made any arrests yet.