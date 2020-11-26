Woman hospitalized after being hit by car while trying to cross street in northwest Fresno

A woman in her sixties is in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross Shaw Avenue in northwest Fresno.

Police say she was not on the crosswalk when the crash happened at Shaw and Thorne about 6 pm.


She was transported to the Community Regional Medical Center where she was taken into surgery.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.


Police say they do not suspect a DUI.
