Fresno State men's basketball program to quarantine for 2 weeks after positive COVID-19 tests

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno State men's basketball team will miss its next four games due to positive COVID-19 tests within the program.Fresno State Athletic Director Terry Tumey did not specify if the positive tests were from players or coaches.The entire team will enter a two-week quarantine due to the positive tests.The Bulldogs' next four scheduled games in this two-week period are against UC Riverside, Pepperdine, CSU Northridge, and CAL Poly. All of those games will be either rescheduled or canceled.Back in October, the program suspended activities due to two players testing positive.For now, the next scheduled game FS is set to play is on December 19 against Fresno Pacific.It is currently not known how many people tested positive within the program.In a statement, Tumey said they will continue to monitor the situation and keep the health of staff and players their top priority.