Health & Fitness

Valley Children's Hospital will serve as regional distribution center for COVID-19 vaccine

Valley Children's Hospital has been chosen to be Central California's site for the storage and distribution of COVID-19 vaccine shots when they reach the region.

The hospital said in a statement on Wednesday that it has enough ultra low-temperature freezer capacity to store up to several hundred thousand doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the first coronavirus vaccine expected to receive federal approval.


The hospital does not yet know when the doses will be delivered to it, and how exactly it will distribute them.

However, the hospital said that according to California Department of Public Health guidelines, it will be "expected to receive, store and distribute the vaccine to other healthcare providers and organizations across our region".
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmadera countyfresno countyvalley childrens hospitalcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5-year-old killed in train crash while family waited to enter Christmas Tree Lane identified
18-year-old arrested for shooting Fresno street vendor
Truck fire closes Grapevine in both directions
Man dies after shooting at east central Fresno gas station, police say
1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at Merced apartment complex
Fresno gym fined after it refuses to shut down indoor operations
Task force says to 'assume you became infected' over Thanksgiving
Show More
Derek Carr introduces daughter Brooklyn Mae to the world
Rafer Johnson, Olympic champ and Kingsburg HS grad, dies at 86
Couple with COVID-19 arrested after flying from SF to Hawaii
Firefighter breaks racing record on trip to honor his father
Visalia homicide victim identified as 33-year-old father, welder
More TOP STORIES News