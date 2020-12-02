Valley Children's Hospital will serve as regional distribution center for COVID-19 vaccine

Valley Children's Hospital has been chosen to be Central California's site for the storage and distribution of COVID-19 vaccine shots when they reach the region.The hospital said in a statement on Wednesday that it has enough ultra low-temperature freezer capacity to store up to several hundred thousand doses of the Pfizer vaccine, the first coronavirus vaccine expected to receive federal approval.The hospital does not yet know when the doses will be delivered to it, and how exactly it will distribute them.However, the hospital said that according to California Department of Public Health guidelines, it will be "expected to receive, store and distribute the vaccine to other healthcare providers and organizations across our region".