Man killed in shooting after argument at central Fresno parking lot

A man in his early thirties has been killed in a central Fresno shooting.

Police say he pulled into a parking lot at W Clinton and N Weber and there was an argument between him and the suspect.

The suspect then pulled out a firearm and fired at the victim's vehicle at about 5:30 pm.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

Police are investigating the incident.
