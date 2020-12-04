Man in critical condition after shooting outside Coalinga supermarket

A man is in critical condition after being shot several times outside a supermarket in Coalinga.

The shooting happened outside the State Foods Supermarket at Polk St and Elm Ave at about 6:30 pm.


Police say the victim was brought to Community Regional Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds.

A police officer chased the suspect and shot him in the leg. He has been detained and is also at CRMC.
