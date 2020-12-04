A man is in critical condition after being shot several times outside a supermarket in Coalinga.
The shooting happened outside the State Foods Supermarket at Polk St and Elm Ave at about 6:30 pm.
Police say the victim was brought to Community Regional Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds.
A police officer chased the suspect and shot him in the leg. He has been detained and is also at CRMC.
Man in critical condition after shooting outside Coalinga supermarket
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News