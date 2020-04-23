86-year-old Fresno man arrested for possessing child pornography

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An 86-year-old Fresno man has been arrested for having child pornography.Fresno County Sheriff's Office detectives say they found many pornographic images of children under the age of 10 on Fred Lusk Jr.'s electronic devices.He was booked into the Fresno County Jail on a felony charge of possession of child pornography and has since bailed out.