Man arrested for allegedly injuring Kingsburg fire captain in hit-and-run crash

A 53-year-old Selma man has been arrested for allegedly injuring a Kingsburg fire captain in a hit-and-run crash last week.

Kingsburg Police say the fire captain was checking a gas leak in Kingsburg on December 8 when a car driven by Rory Dale Carlock struck him and then sped away.

With the help of several law enforcement agencies, including the California Highway Patrol, Clovis Police, and the Fresno and Tulare County sheriff's offices, officers tracked down the car and found out Carlock was the driver during the crash and that he later burned the vehicle.

Police say Carlock was out on probation for a previous drug charge at the time of the crash.

He will be booked into the Fresno County Jail on several felony charges, including hit-and-run, arson, and possession of meth.

On the day of the crash, Kingsburg Police said the fire captain was "in good spirits" but have not released his identity or any further information about his condition.
