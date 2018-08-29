9 people arrested for welfare fraud totaling over $50,000 in Tulare County

PIXLEY, Calif. (KFSN) --
According to the Tulare County District Attorney's Office, nine people have been arrested for welfare fraud.

The criminal investigators from the District Attorney's Bureau of Investigations served nine felony arrest warrants to following people:

  • Maribel Acosta, 38, of Woodlake

  • Armando Diaz, 32, of Visalia

  • Shelbie Williams, 26, of Visalia

  • Tiffany Randle, 34, of Porterville

  • Kayla Albright, 27, of Porterville

  • Andrea Jimenez, 44, of Visalia

  • Katherine Sconiers, 35, of Visalia

  • Diego Acuna, 34, of Visalia

  • Virginia Meza, 31, of Visalia

Authorities the total amount of alleged fraud was $56,536.

If you have any information related to these cases or any other suspected fraud you are asked to please contact the Tulare County District Attorney's Bureau of Investigations at (559) 636-5410.
