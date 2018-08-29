9 people arrested for welfare fraud totaling over $50,000 in Tulare County

Maribel Acosta, 38, of Woodlake



Armando Diaz, 32, of Visalia



Shelbie Williams, 26, of Visalia



Tiffany Randle, 34, of Porterville



Kayla Albright, 27, of Porterville



Andrea Jimenez, 44, of Visalia



Katherine Sconiers, 35, of Visalia



Diego Acuna, 34, of Visalia



Virginia Meza, 31, of Visalia

According to the Tulare County District Attorney's Office, nine people have been arrested for welfare fraud.The criminal investigators from the District Attorney's Bureau of Investigations served nine felony arrest warrants to following people:Authorities the total amount of alleged fraud was $56,536.If you have any information related to these cases or any other suspected fraud you are asked to please contact the Tulare County District Attorney's Bureau of Investigations at (559) 636-5410.