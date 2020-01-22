9-year-old seriously injured in road rage shooting on highway in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas -- Police in Dallas are looking for the driver they say opened fire during a road rage confrontation, seriously injuring a 9-year-old girl.

Diamond Dixon said she was on the highway with her daughter, Rubye, in the back seat, when a man who was speeding almost hit her car when he got into her lane. Dixon told KTVT she honked at the man, and he slammed on his brakes.

READ: 8 tips to help drivers avoid road rage

When she got into the other lane and started to pull past him, she says that's when he started shooting.

"He looked at me, we made eye contact before, and the next thing I know, I heard pop, pop, pop, pop, pop," Dixon described. "My child started screaming, like, 'I got shot, I got hit.'"

Dixon's daughter Rubye had a bullet go through her side, damaging her kidney and intestines.

"I've been grabbing her hand, like, letting her know we're here and everything," Dixon said.

Rubye is out of the ICU, but she's expected to stay in the hospital for another week.

Dixon now warns if you see someone driving erratically, the best thing to do is to report them.

RELATED: Driver charged in road rage incident after video captures him terrorizing family, motorcyclist in Splendora
EMBED More News Videos

A family was headed up to Livingston when they say another driver began terrorizing them.

Report a correction or typo
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial opening arguments begin
Second inmate dies after attack by fellow inmate at Corcoran prison
1-year-old baby dies in bathtub in central Fresno hotel
Man airlifted to hospital after being shot in car in Orosi
Friends and family shocked after man drives off ledge at San Joaquin River
Coronavirus kills 17 in China; US has 1 confirmed case by CDC
Suspects threaten driver, teen passenger after Visalia road rage incident
Show More
CHP: Driver may have been high on drugs during fatal police chase
1 person detained in connection to deadly stabbing outside Bakersfield high school
Tulare Co. brothers killed man because he was gang dropout, court documents say
3.6-magnitude earthquake hits Southern California
Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77
More TOP STORIES News