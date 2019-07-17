9-year-old girl's sketch may help Utah police solve theft crime

Police in Utah may be closer to solving a crime thanks to a sketch by a 9-year-old girl.

Symoni Berg saw someone take off in a truck after stealing a package from her family's front porch last weekend.

Symoni drew officers a picture, which is a pretty good representation of the actual truck seen in a surveillance photo.

Police are now working to find out who owns the truck and say the photo is actually helping investigators narrow down who they are looking for.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
utahchildrensketchfeel good
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News