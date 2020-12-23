community

Fresno Mission giving free meals, coats during drive-thru distribution event

Each car that comes through will receive up to six dinners. Volunteers will also give out coats.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some Valley non-profits plan to host holiday food giveaways this week.

Charities like Fresno Mission usually hold large gatherings with sit-down meals during the Christmas season. This year, the mission is offering a drive-thru meal distribution to follow social distance guidelines.

On Wednesday at 11:30 am, each car that comes through will receive up to six dinners. Volunteers will also give out coats.

"Our goal is to distribute over 2,000 meals, and we'll also have over 500 coats available to families or people that are in need," said Fresno Mission CEO Matthew Dildine.

Dildine said, like many Valley non-profits right now, the Fresno Mission could always use more donations, including warm clothes and non-perishable food items.

You can also make financial donations online at fresnomission.org
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnoholidayfree foodcommunitynon profit
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Celebration of life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. goes virtual in Fresno
Catering and events company 'Painted Table' offers to buy Fresno's iconic Tower Theatre
Efforts to clean up Fresno's Chinatown area continue
Action News Morning Update
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Merced County Sheriff's Office asking for help in reuniting girl with her family
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies
Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday
Show More
City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Mariposa Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam
Walmart in Visalia to close for the weekend for cleaning and sanitizing
Homeless woman shot in chest in Downtown Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News