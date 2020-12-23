Fresno Mission giving free meals, coats during drive-thru distribution event

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some Valley non-profits plan to host holiday food giveaways this week.
Charities like Fresno Mission usually hold large gatherings with sit-down meals during the Christmas season. This year, the mission is offering a drive-thru meal distribution to follow social distance guidelines.
On Wednesday at 11:30 am, each car that comes through will receive up to six dinners. Volunteers will also give out coats.
"Our goal is to distribute over 2,000 meals, and we'll also have over 500 coats available to families or people that are in need," said Fresno Mission CEO Matthew Dildine.
Dildine said, like many Valley non-profits right now, the Fresno Mission could always use more donations, including warm clothes and non-perishable food items.
You can also make financial donations online at fresnomission.org
