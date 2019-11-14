scam targeting seniors

91-year-old Clovis woman scammed out of $70,000 by man posing as her son

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 91-year-old Clovis woman has been scammed out of more than $70,000 after she thought she was helping her son.

Clovis Police are now investigating the new phone scam targeting seniors.

Shaken by the scam, the woman only wanted Action News to use her nickname, Eddie.

"I thought it was my son, I never for a moment doubted it was my son," she says.

It started as a harmless call.

A scammer posed as Eddie's son Mike, saying he was sick with bronchitis, and checking in on his way to the doctor's office.

10 minutes later, a panicked call from the same man came, saying he had hit a woman with his car.

After building her trust through several phone call updates, and introducing her to a fake attorney. scammers preyed on her motherly instinct to help her son in his time of need.

"They started wanting money and Mike said, 'Can you send $10,000?'"

Eddie received 2-3 calls per day, from an unknown number, asking for more money - even asking her to use her credit card to purchase gift cards when she had no cash to send.

More than $70,000 later, it wasn't until her son came to visit that she discovered it was a scam.

"It was like someone had hit me in the head, I said, 'Oh Mike, I've been scammed'... I'm here to tell you I'm not senile and this can happen to anyone. they play on your emotions."

The real Mike immediately contacted Clovis Police.

Detective Drew Mosher says she's not the only victim. Scams like this come into the department almost twice per week.

"Generally speaking if you're a victim of a phone scam, your bank isn't going to reimburse you the way they would with identity theft. You actually lose the money and it's not coming back," he says.

He says with the amount of information available on the internet and data breaches that have occurred, it's becoming easier for scammers to get personal information.

So what's the biggest tell you're on the line with a scammer?

"There are a million types of scams out there but bottom line is if you're getting a lot of pressure to act immediately, it's a scam," says Mosher.

Police recommend testing your caller by asking for a number to call them back and contact law enforcement before sending any type of money.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clovisfresno countyelderly womanscamsscam targeting seniors
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SCAM TARGETING SENIORS
Tulare County woman scammed out of $20k
Valley seniors get help to beat scammers through workshop
Warning about recent phone scams
82-year-old grandmother commits suicide after falling for scam
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man critically injured after Madera County crash, officers say he's 'lucky to be alive'
Fresno man robs Lyft driver at gunpoint, holds woman hostage
Security guard arrested for using excessive force while performing citizen's arrest
Madera Police looking for owner of dogs that mauled man to death
Fresno Unified holding hiring event at McLane High School
Government hiring census takers in the Central Valley
Animation shows deadly FAX bus collision from driver's perspective
Show More
Ex-TV correspondent accused of asking 9-year-old for sexually suggestive pics
Impeachment hearing witness says Trump pushed for Biden probe
Man shot during online sale exchange in southwest Fresno, police searching for suspect
Sanger native gets big break on Disney+ original series
Popular Fresno restaurant and nightclub receives eviction notice for unpaid rent
More TOP STORIES News