Community does burpees with Fresno Fire to honor first responders lost on 9/11

The tradition started in 2002, the year after the attacks with just two people and continued to grow from there.

Fresno Fire broke a sweat in honor of the 343 first responders who were lost in the terrorist attacks.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Fire broke a sweat in honor of the 343 first responders who were lost in the terrorist attacks.

The tradition started in 2002, the year after the attacks with just two people and continued to grow from there.

On Sunday, dozens of people took part, doing 343 burpees.

"The reason we contiunue to do it is because people are starting to forget, and I think it's our job and our responsibility as indiivuals who have experienced it, who have lost brothers and sisters, to continue to do something that they'll never be able to do again," says Fresno Fire Capt. Joella Garcia.

Next year, they hope to have 343 participants and at least one participant from every local first responder agency.