The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is warning AT&T customers in the Burrel, Caruthers, Raisin City and Riverdale areas about an issue that doesn't allow them to place 911 calls.Officials say AT&T is experiencing a problem that doesn't allow certain landline customers to the place 911 phone calls to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.The specific people being impacted are those who live in the Burrel area and have a phone number with the prefix 866. According to FCSO, the outage also extends to portions of Caruthers, Raisin City and Riverdale, and is impacting just over 13,000 landline customers.If you are in an emergency and need help, call dispatchers at (559)-600-3111.AT&T says it is working to fix the issue.