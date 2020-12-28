Tulare County detectives looking for 'armed and dangerous' man in murder of Waukena Market owner

Detectives need your help to find a man they believe is connected to the murder of the beloved co-owner of a store in Waukena.

Detectives with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office say 21-year-old Edwin Ibarra is a person of interest in the murder of Carlos Martin during an armed robbery at the Waukena Market on December 14.


The Waukena Market is the only store in Waukena, a small town east of Corcoran, and residents call it their community hub.

A 16-year-old has already been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting.

Now authorities are looking for Ibarra, who they say is 5' 7" in height, weighs about 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.


The sheriff's office says Ibarra should be considered armed and dangerous. He is currently on parole for an armed carjacking and was released from prison in September of this year.

Detectives say he is from the Richgrove area, but has ties to Visalia, Bakersfield and Delano.

If anyone has information related to the whereabouts of Ibarra or information related to the murder, please contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
armed robbery
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police say Fresno crash that killed 4 was avoidable
House approves Trump's $2K checks, sending to GOP-led Senate
Two men arrested for alleged hate crime in Hanford
Newsom to extend 2 regions' stay-at-home orders
Pedestrian hit and killed by car on Highway 99 in SW Fresno
Four killed, three hospitalized in multi-car crash in NW Fresno
Woman shot in east central Fresno after argument, police say
Show More
Man and woman arrested for operating drug lab in Porterville
Staff and residents at central Fresno health clinic to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Trump signs measure funding government, COVID relief
Lori Loughlin released after prison term for college scam
Why you still need to wear a mask after getting COVID-19 vaccine
More TOP STORIES News