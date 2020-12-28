Tulare County detectives looking for 'armed and dangerous' man in murder of Waukena Market owner

Detectives need your help to find a man they believe is connected to the murder of the beloved co-owner of a store in Waukena.Detectives with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office say 21-year-old Edwin Ibarra is a person of interest in the murder of Carlos Martin during an armed robbery at the Waukena Market on December 14.The Waukena Market is the only store in Waukena, a small town east of Corcoran, and residents call it their community hub.A 16-year-old has already been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting.Now authorities are looking for Ibarra, who they say is 5' 7" in height, weighs about 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.The sheriff's office says Ibarra should be considered armed and dangerous. He is currently on parole for an armed carjacking and was released from prison in September of this year.Detectives say he is from the Richgrove area, but has ties to Visalia, Bakersfield and Delano.If anyone has information related to the whereabouts of Ibarra or information related to the murder, please contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218.