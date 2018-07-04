92-year-old woman accused of fatally shooting son over plans to put her in assisted living facility

EMBED </>More Videos

A 92-year-old woman accused of fatally shooting her son has made her first court appearance. (KTRK)

PHOENIX, Arizona --
A 92-year-old woman is charged with murder after deputies say she fatally shot her own son because she thought he wanted to move her to an assisted living facility.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says Anna Mae Blessing had lived with her 72-year-old son Thomas and his girlfriend at the girlfriend's condo for the last six months.

Court records show she believed her son and his girlfriend were talking about putting her in the facility because she had become 'difficult to deal with.'

According to detectives, Blessing hid two handguns in the pockets of her robe and confronted her son in his room Monday morning.

She allegedly shot him twice, then pointed the gun at his girlfriend.

"They struggled over the handgun. She was able to dislodge the handgun out of her hands and Blessing was able to pull out a secondary handgun, and they struggled over that handgun as well," Maricopa County Sgt. Bryant Vanegas told KPHO.

The girlfriend called 911.

When deputies arrived, Blessing was sitting in her recliner.

"This is definitely an odd one. You know, there's a lot of circumstances surrounding it of course, but it's definitely something you don't see every day, and it's very unfortunate that this took place," said Vanegas.

Blessing appeared before a judge in a wheelchair.

She has been charged with first degree murder, aggravated assault and kidnapping.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldmurderfatal shootingArizona
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News