Education

Clovis Unified delays in-person classes until at least January 19

Many Clovis Unified students will have to wait a little longer to attend classes on campus again.

Students who were supposed to start in-person instruction the week of January 4 will now have to wait until at least January 19.


The school district sent out an email to parents on Thursday, saying the changes were based on new guidance issued by the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

The department advised all schools in the county to pause the return of any new students scheduled to begin in-person instruction the week of January 4 for two weeks.

Clovis Unified said students who are already attending in-person instruction will continue to do so, unless their classes are affected by staffing issues.


Fresno County health officials are bracing for an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by gatherings during the holiday season.

Superintendent Dr. Eimear O'Farrell said in the email to Clovis Unified Families, "I recognize that yet another change in plans at this late date is frustrating and painful for staff and families. Changes, however, are necessary at times as we responsibly balance our community's health and safety with the educational purpose for which we exist."
