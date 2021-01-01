Man shot during armed robbery in Fresno County

A man is in the hospital after being shot in Fresno County.

The shooting happened at Valentine and Church at about 4:20 pm.


Deputies say a contractor was meeting with his employees to pay them, when two people came up to him and robbed him.

The suspects shot the man in the arm and upper body.


Deputies say the suspects then drove off with the money.

The victim was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive.
