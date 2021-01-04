George Whitmore, pioneering mountain climber from Fresno, dies at 89

Fresno climbing pioneer George Whitmore has died at age 89.

Whitmore was part of the group of climbers who were the first to ever scale Yosemite National Park's iconic El Capitan rock wall in 1958.


Ken Yager, the founder of the Yosemite Climbing Association, confirmed his death to Action News.

In 2019, the then 88-year-old Whitmore was part of a town hall for the Oscar-winning documentary 'Free Solo.'


"We had no idea that particular climb would become known around the world. People come from everywhere to climb that route," he said about the iconic climb he was part of.
