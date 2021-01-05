Society

UPDATE: 83-year-old missing man with dementia found safe in Fresno

UPDATE: Arlie has been found safe.

Police say they located him on a FAX bus at Clinton and Blackstone. Thank you for your help!

Original story follows.
-----------------

HELP FIND HIM: Arlie Millard Patton left his care facility in the area of Millbrook and Spruce in Fresno through a window about 6:40 pm.

Fresno police officers are looking for an 83-year-old man with dementia who went missing on Monday evening.

Arlie Millard Patton left his care facility in the area of Millbrook and Spruce in Fresno through a window about 6:40 pm.

Police believe he may be en route to Sanger.

He is 5'10" tall, weighs 175 lbs and has brown eyes and brown hair. He was wearing a red plaid flannel shirt and Unk pants.

If you have any information on where he is, please contact Fresno police.
