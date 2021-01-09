In-person classes for Clovis Unified secondary students pushed back again

7th to 12th-grade students in the Clovis Unified School district will have to wait even longer to return to their school campus.In-person instruction was supposed to be phased in on January 6th - then that date got pushed back two weeks because of new guidance from the Fresno County Health Department.Now that date is being delayed even further to at least February 1st.The district points to the lack of change in county-wide COVID data.It says it will have more updates in the coming days.Individual school sites will also be providing information to families - to address unique situations.