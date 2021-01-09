Education

In-person classes for Clovis Unified secondary students pushed back again

7th to 12th-grade students in the Clovis Unified School district will have to wait even longer to return to their school campus.

In-person instruction was supposed to be phased in on January 6th - then that date got pushed back two weeks because of new guidance from the Fresno County Health Department.


Now that date is being delayed even further to at least February 1st.

The district points to the lack of change in county-wide COVID data.


It says it will have more updates in the coming days.

Individual school sites will also be providing information to families - to address unique situations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcloviseducationcoronavirusfresno countycoronavirus pandemicclovis unified school districtcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno leaders, police working to curb illegal street racing
Parler app removed from Google Play store, Apple could follow
'Pharmacy deserts' could complicate Valley access to COVID vaccine
Twitter permanently suspends Trump's account
Sycamore Island opens early to give Valley residents a local escape
When can you get the COVID-19 vaccine? Fresno County to publish detailed list soon
Fresno Police tries new approach to tackle rising crime
Show More
Man seen in photo at Pelosi's desk among 13 charged so far
Newsom proposes new budget after surprise windfall
Some Kaweah Delta employees start getting second COVID-19 vaccine shot
Local school districts continue to give out free meals to students
Legal tenant protection plan could reduce Fresno homelessness
More TOP STORIES News