Homeless man in critical condition after being hit by mirror on FAX utility truck

A man in his fifties is in critical condition after being hit by the mirror on a FAX utility truck in northwest Fresno.
Police say the incident happened on the westbound lanes of Shaw between Marty and Brawley Avenues about 8:45 pm.
He was not in a crosswalk and pushing a wheelchair at the time.
It appears the man is a transient.
He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
Fresno police say the driver of the FAX truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with officers.
