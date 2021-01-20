Homeless man in critical condition after being hit by mirror on FAX utility truck

A man in his fifties is in critical condition after being hit by the mirror on a FAX utility truck in northwest Fresno.

Police say the incident happened on the westbound lanes of Shaw between Marty and Brawley Avenues about 8:45 pm.


He was not in a crosswalk and pushing a wheelchair at the time.

It appears the man is a transient.


He was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Fresno police say the driver of the FAX truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with officers.
