Car speeds off after hitting, killing 53-year-old man trying to cross street in southwest Fresno

A 53-year-old man was killed after he was hit by a car while crossing the street in southwest Fresno on Thursday evening.The incident happened around 6:30 pm.Officers say the victim was trying to cross Cedar between Floradora and Holm when he was hit.The car, which was traveling south on Cedar, sped off after the crash.The man was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries.The area will be closed for a few hours as detectives carry out an investigation.