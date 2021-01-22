Explosion in east central Fresno leaves 1 with burns to face, may have been honey oil lab

Authorities are investigating an explosion that left a person with second-degree burns to their face in east central Fresno.

Firefighters say they found evidence the occupants of the apartment where the explosion happened might have been manufacturing honey oil.

The incident happened about 7:30 pm at an apartment complex in the area of Peach and Olive Avenues.

The person who suffered burns was treated at the scene.

The apartment complex was not damaged.
