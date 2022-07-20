Brazen thief breaks into new north Fresno pizza parlor

The owners say the crime won't stop their plans to start serving pizzas in the near future.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A crook looking for some dough spoiled the first day of business for a new pizza place in north Fresno.

99 Craft Pizza, located on Nees Avenue, was set to officially open its doors on Monday until a break-in burned its plans.

The company posted a surveillance video to their Instagram page showing the brazen thief pulling up in a white sedan, breaking a window and making their way towards the back of the store.

You can see the burglar eventually leave the business carrying two cash draws in their hands.

They're asking anyone with information to contact them.